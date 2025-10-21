Brands
ARD Collection is a leading name in ethnic and contemporary fashion, offering a stunning range of fusion wear for women.
Blending traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern styles, the brand creates outfits that are elegant, versatile, and perfect for every occasion. From festive celebrations to casual gatherings, ARD Collection ensures that every piece reflects comfort and style. With a wide variety of Indo-Western dresses, kurtis, and suits, the brand has become a trusted destination for women who love fashion that speaks of heritage and trend together. Explore ARD Collection and redefine your wardrobe with timeless fusion styles.
Legal Name
:
ARD Collection
Headquarters
:
Delhi, Delhi, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2000
No. of Employees
:
41 to 60
2018
Company Incorporation
fusion wear for women
B2C
women
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income
Location
:
