Avior Aqua manufactures water treatment equipment specializing in nanobubble technology.
Avior Aqua is works in sustainable water treatment, using advanced nanobubble technology to provide eco-friendly, chemical-free solutions. Our area of expertise is enhancing water quality for use in wastewater treatment, aquaculture, agriculture, and environmental restoration. Our innovative strategy supports environmental sustainability and operational efficiency by raising oxygen levels, lowering pollutants, and fostering healthier water habitats.
Avior Aqua Launched the NanOxy range of Oxygen nanobubble generators.
NanOxy started gaining traction for it's revolutionary water quality enhancing including one award from Amrut 2.0 and MSINS.
We work with businesses for whom water is a key resource for business like aquaculture, agriculture, wastewater treatment, healthcare, infrastructure.
AgriTech,
FoodTech,
Government & Military,
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare,
Life Sciences,
Manufacturing,
Real Estate,
Technology,
Tourism
Startup
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
