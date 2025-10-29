Axis Landmark Realty is an India-based, RERA-registered real estate company specializing in residential plots, apartments, and investment advisory services. Key information Focus areas: The company offers verified plots and flats with a focus on high-growth areas, particularly in Indore and Pune. Services: Property sales: Buying, selling, and renting properties. Investment advisory: Providing expert guidance to clients to help them make informed property investment decisions. Locations: The company's headquarters are in Indore, and it has operations in Pune and along Ujjain Road. Approach: Axis Landmark Realty emphasizes transparency, a ""digital-first"" approach, and compliance with RERA regulations to ensure clear and documented property transactions.