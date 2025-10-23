Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Ayush Herbs offers Ayurvedic herbal supplements, extracts, and Panchkarma services to support your health.
Ayush Herbs is a trusted herbal manufacturing company offering high-quality Ayurvedic products rooted in tradition and backed by science. We provide a wide range of Ayurvedic supplements that support immunity, digestion, and overall wellness. With a commitment to purity and sustainability, our products are made from ethically sourced herbs in GMP-certified facilities. Customers can conveniently buy Ayurveda products online through our secure platform and enjoy natural health solutions trusted by professionals worldwide.
Legal Name
:
Ayush Herbs
Headquarters
:
Nagrota, Himachal Pradesh, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
1997
No. of Employees
:
41 to 60
Core Team
:
1997
Company Incorporation
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions