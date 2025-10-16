Brands
We offer organic grains and pulses from Uttarakhand's farms direct to your home!
Barahnaja is dedicated to delivering premium organic grains sourced directly from the traditional farms of Uttarakhand. We specialize in promoting sustainable agriculture through the time-honored Barahnaja farming method, which cultivates multiple crops organically in harmony with nature. Our mission is to provide health-conscious consumers with nutrient-rich, chemical-free grains while empowering local farmers and preserving Uttarakhand’s agricultural heritage. By bridging the gap between mountain farms and urban homes, Barahnaja ensures traceability, quality, and authenticity in every product.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
