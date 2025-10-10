Brands
Stop fishing in empty waters. As India's best AI led healthcare focused marketing agency, we fill your nets with targeted healthcare leads and maximize your medical practice's ROI.
Batti Jalao is a leading Guwahati-based healthcare marketing and digital performance marketing agency. We empower healthcare providers and wellness brands to achieve exceptional growth through data-driven performance marketing strategies. Our services include SEO, social media advertising, and content marketing, designed to optimize your online presence and attract qualified leads. As the best healthcare marketing agency in the region, we combine healthcare industry expertise with cutting-edge digital performance marketing techniques. Our team crafts tailored performance marketing strategies that deliver measurable results. Contact us today to discover how Batti Jalao can ignite your healthcare and wellness marketing efforts and help you
Legal Name
:
Batti Jalao
Headquarters
:
Guwahati, Assam, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2023
No. of Employees
:
<10
Core Team
:
2023
Company Incorporation
The legal process of forming a company or corporation, creating a separate legal entity distinct from its owners
B2B
Battijalao is a digital marketing agency for healthcare and wellness businesses, including hospitals, clinics, diagnostic labs, pharmaceutical companies, and yoga studios.
Client Segment
:
Administrative Services,
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare,
Services,
Social Media
Target Companies
:
Startup
Target Geography
:
B2C
Individuals interested in healthcare, wellness, and self-care, seeking services from hospitals, clinics, diagnostic labs, pharmaceutical companies, or fitness centers.
User Age
:
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
