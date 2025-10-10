Brands
BeMedic Academy is an EdTech platform offering affordable, job-ready paramedical and healthcare certification courses, designed to equip learners with practical skills for successful careers in the medical field.
BeMedic Academy is a leading EdTech platform dedicated to transforming healthcare education in India. We specialize in offering affordable, flexible, and job-oriented certification courses in paramedical and allied health sciences. Our mission is to bridge the gap between traditional education and industry requirements by providing practical, skill-based training that empowers learners to build successful careers in the medical field. With a learner-centric approach, expert mentors, and real-world case studies, BeMedic Academy ensures that students and working professionals alike gain the knowledge and hands-on experience needed to thrive in the fast-evolving healthcare sector. Whether you're starting your career or upskilling for better opportunities, BeMedic Academy is your trusted partner for growth in the medical and paramedical industries.
Legal Name
:
Be Medic Academy
Headquarters
:
Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2024
No. of Employees
:
41 to 60
Core Team
:
2024
Company Incorporation
BeMedic Academy was officially incorporated on 01/07/2024 with the mission to provide affordable and job-ready healthcare and paramedical education across India.
Founding Team Hired
The founding team was hired in August 2024, bringing together passionate educators and healthcare professionals to build a strong foundation for delivering high-quality, practical medical training.
Started Generating Revenue
BeMedic Academy generated its first revenue on 10/10/2024, marking a significant milestone in validating our business model and the growing demand for skill-based healthcare education.
B2C
Our target customers are students, job seekers, and working professionals looking to build or advance their careers in the healthcare and paramedical sectors through affordable, industry-relevant certification courses.
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
