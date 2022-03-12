Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Bhakti Uday Bharat is a spiritual platform dedicated to bringing India’s culture, tradition, and devotion into daily life, inspiring people to live with faith, strength, and spiritual wisdom.
Bhakti Uday Bharat is a holistic spiritual platform that bridges India’s timeless traditions with the needs of the modern era. Rooted in Sanatan values, it seeks to make devotion not just a ritual of listening or reading but a way of living that empowers individuals in their daily lives. The platform offers authentic content on bhajans, aartis, mantras, chalisas, temple histories, festivals, and spiritual practices in a simple and accessible format. With a vision to spread awareness about India’s cultural and spiritual heritage, Bhakti Uday Bharat also provides guidance through daily panchāṅg, horoscopes, and ritual insights that help people align their lives with divine energies. As founder Pradeep Dabas emphasizes, true bhakti is about experiencing inner strength and peace through devotion, making it a source of both mental and spiritual power for everyone.
Legal Name
:
Bhakti Uday Bharat
Headquarters
:
New Delhi, Delhi, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2025
No. of Employees
:
<10
Core Team
:
2025
Company Incorporation
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions