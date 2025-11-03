Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Bhumika Herbals is a Kerala-based Ayurvedic wellness brand delivering 100% natural, chemical-free skin, hair and body care products rooted in ancient wisdom with a modern, sustainable touch.
Bhumika Herbals, nestled in the green landscapes of Kerala, is a wellness company that combines the time-honored traditions of Ayurveda with modern science to create high-quality herbal care products. Their product-range spans skin, hair, body and wellness categories—all formulated without synthetic additives, parabens, or harsh chemicals. They are committed to sourcing premium herbs and using processes that retain natural efficacy and purity. With roots going back over seven decades of Ayurvedic practice, Bhumika Herbals emphasizes authenticity, transparency and sustainable methods—from eco-friendly packaging to supporting local farmers. Their offerings include pure herbal powders (like henna, indigo, red sandalwood, neem), oils, wellness remedies and more, all designed to address everyday concerns like hairfall, skin dullness, scalp health, and overall vitality. By honouring tradition yet innovating for today’s needs, Bhumika Herbals strives to empower customers to adopt natural and holistic self-care.
2021
Product Launch
Launched our first range of 100% pure Ayurvedic herbal powders, including henna, indigo, and hibiscus, offering natural care solutions for hair and skin.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions