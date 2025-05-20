We believe animals requires same level of basic preventive healthcare diagnostic solutions as humans. As a nation every year we are losing over 75k crs annually just because of delay in pregnancy detection and a cattle farmer is losing Rs. 10,000/- on every successful pregnancy. Besides natural mating in 2024 over 5.6 Crs AI’s were done and typically first time success rate is 40% due to various external factors. We are trying to address dairy productivity & quality issues which makes milk non compliable through improved cattle health. Bignano is strongly driven by an idea to improve the quality of diagnosis for Animals with its early detection diagnostic test kits. The objective is to make available these critical testing solutions to the remotest part of the country in the most affordable way. We aim to address and surpass the biggest challenge being mobility of cattle’s and limited availability of trained doctors & vet professionals. We have introduced one of its kind, our flagship product “Bignano Bovine Pregnancy Early Detection Kits”. This on-spot self-testing kit will help farmers to detect & confirm their cattle’s pregnancy as early as 28 days as oppose to 90-100 days in case of Cow & 120-140 Days in case of Buffalo, resulting in huge economic benefits & increased productivity for the dairy owners. It is Bignano's endeavour to bring massive reform in the socio-economic life of a farmer and help improve their economic status through better animal’s health. Early disease diagnosis will improve cattle’s health, will avoid huge economic losses to farmers and will also address the standardisation & quality concerns across dairy & food chain. There are over 80 crs cattles of which 30 crs are bovine in India. Dairy Sector directly & indirectly provides employment to almost 10 cr people of the country. Government having realised that cattle’s health is important for nations well-being & economic prosperity, there is a clear policy shift towards animal’s health with increased budgetary allocations towards various schemes viz. “Rashtriya Gokul Mission”, “Artificial Insemination Programme”, “Livestock Mission”, “National Animal Disease Free Programme”. The primary objective remains to improve overall dairy & food quality across geographies and arrest the decline in production growth rate. Besides, we also intend to integrate technology which empower Vet Doctors, AI Technicians, Dairy farmers & Cattle owners to seamlessly record, maintain & manage Medical, Health, Food & Productivity for each of their cattle. This will help bridge the trust deficit & bring transparency across the business chain by making ecosystem more transparent both for buyer & seller and will benefit Farm & Dairy ecosystem as a whole. Bignano is committed to bring transformational change in animal’s well-being & uplift the socio-economic status of cattle breeder’s & dairy farmers by improving quality of diagnosis for the cattle’s & eliminate economic losses across value chain.