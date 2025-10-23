Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Bihar Trip is a leading Travel Agency in Patna Bihar. We offer Cab Service and Tour Packages in Bihar and outstation.
Bihar Trip provides best destinations tour and services for every tourist. Our tours are planned and customized to meet your needs so your trip is everything you imagined for Historical places of Bihar such as Bodhgaya, Vaishali, Madhubani and many more, are the places of divine and well-preserved heritage. Bihartrip offers services for every individual, couples and groups, at every possible budgets. The hotels like Lemon Tree Premier Patna, Hotel Maurya, Republic Hotel and the Panache with distinct character that celebrate a legacy of time, a sense of place or a specific theme. We also provide other services like cab booking, bus booking and tour packages. It’s a complete budget friendly tour with such a standard service.Along with the best nature sightseeing tours, Bihartrip offers an opportunity to visitors to have a little adventure of their own.
Legal Name
:
Bihar Trip
Headquarters
:
Patna, Bihar, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2022
No. of Employees
:
11 to 20
Core Team
:
B2B
Client Segment
:
Tourism,
Travel/Hospitality
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions