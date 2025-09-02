Brands
Leading security guard service agency in Delhi and Noida
Leading security guard agency in Delhi and Noida since 1997. hire professionally trained and verified guards to protect your home and business locations. we provide security guards for malls, hospitals, housing societies, offices, hotels, industrial and manufacturing units at an affordable price with full compliance. Phone : 9811110124 Email : [email protected] visit us at https://blackdragonsecurity.com/ whatsapp: https://wa.me/message/HY465YH6W6FCN1"
1997
Company Incorporation
B2C
User Age
:
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
High Income
Location
:
B2B
Client Segment
:
Administrative Services,
Security,
Services
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
JM-Origin Technosoft Pvt. Ltd., founded in 2007, has been dedicated to delivering innovative software that drives business growth and operational efficiency. Over the years, the company has built a strong reputation for creating solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of diverse industries.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
