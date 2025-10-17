Brands
Blackcoat is India’s First Comprehensive E-Commerce Platform For Legal Professionals.
Blackcoat Caters To The Legal Community, Including Advocates, Barristers, Lawyers, Attorneys, Solicitors, Judges, Consultants, And Law Students. Blackcoat Ensures The Provision Of 100% Genuine, High-Quality Products Sourced Directly From Manufacturers, Offering Customers The Latest Editions at Competitive Prices. It Aims To Provide A Reliable And Comprehensive Online Marketplace For Law-Related Books And Accessories, Backed By Exclusive Discounts And Offers.
Legal Name
:
Lexfair Publications Private Limited
Headquarters
:
Kolkata, West Bengal, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2025
No. of Employees
:
11 to 20
Core Team
:
1.
Prolay Chakraborty
2024
Product Launch
We are excited to launch blackcoat.in – a one-stop destination for lawyers and law students offering premium legal accessories, books, apparel, and more to empower the legal fraternity with style and substance.
B2B
Client Segment
:
Direct-To-Consumer Brands
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Empowers lawyers, law students, and legal professionals with trusted accessories, books, apparel, and resources designed to support their profession with style, utility, and integrity.
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
