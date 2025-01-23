Brands
Bob Rides brings all ride-hailing apps (Ola, uber, rapido and more) into one place—compare prices, find the fastest rides, and book instantly. Smarter, simpler, seamless travel. Providing convenience and a frictionless experience.
Bob Rides is your smarter way to move around the city. Instead of jumping between apps, Bob brings all major ride-hailing services together in one place, giving you the power to compare prices, wait times, and ride types instantly. Whether you need a car, bike, or auto. Bob helps you find the best option—fast, affordable, and hassle-free. Our mission is simple: make urban travel seamless by putting choice back in the hands of riders. With Bob Rides, you don’t just book a trip—you unlock the freedom to move smarter, save money, and travel with ease. And while rides are our focus today, Bob is building toward a future where you can access a range of essential services—all through one simple platform.
Legal Name
:
Connectpool technologies private ltd
Headquarters
:
Bangalore, Karnataka, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2025
No. of Employees
:
<10
Core Team
:
2024
Accelerator / Incubator Program
Incubated at IIMB NSRCEL
2025
Company Incorporation
B2B
bob rides helps businesses get data and research to help benefit their services, we also increase the volume of rides and eyeballs falling on their businesses.
Client Segment
:
Hyperlocal,
Mobility / Transportation,
SaaS,
Software,
Technology,
Travel/Hospitality
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Bob Rides empowers everyday users to compare, choose, and book the best ride options—saving time, money, and effort in every trip
User Age
:
Less than 18,
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
