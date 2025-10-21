Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Boonkar Sanchay – A boutique saree destination bringing you handpicked silk, cotton, and designer weaves that celebrate tradition with modern elegance
Boonkar Sanchay is a premium saree and ethnic wear boutique based in Noida, dedicated to bringing timeless Indian craftsmanship to modern wardrobes. We specialize in handpicked silk, cotton, Chanderi, Banarasi, and designer sarees along with elegant suit sets, curated to suit every occasion – from daily wear and office-ready styles to festive and bridal collections. At Boonkar Sanchay, each piece reflects a perfect blend of tradition, elegance, and comfort. Our mission is to support India’s weaving heritage while delivering high-quality, authentic, and affordable sarees to our customers across India. With a focus on premium fabrics, detailed craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction, Boonkar Sanchay strives to be the trusted destination for women who value tradition with a touch of modern grace.
Legal Name
:
Boonkar Sanchay
Headquarters
:
Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2024
No. of Employees
:
<10
Core Team
:
B2B
Boonkar Sanchay serves women across India seeking premium sarees and ethnic wear, with a focus on handloom, silk, cotton, and designer collections for daily wear, office, festive, and bridal occasions.
Client Segment
:
Clothing & Apparel,
E-Commerce
Target Companies
:
Startup
Target Geography
:
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.