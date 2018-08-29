Brands
Global market place for Group trips
We’re creating a one-stop platform where travelers can discover, compare, and book all types of group trips worldwide – from trekking, leisure, and biking expeditions to theme-based experiences like women-only retreats, party getaways, spiritual tours, art-focused journeys, and more.
2025
Product Launch
Borntotravel.life gone live
B2B
Travel agents who offers group trips
Client Segment
:
Travel/Hospitality,
Tourism
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Mostly solo and community travelers
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45
User Income
:
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
