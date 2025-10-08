Bowlful is a modern Indian food brand offering chef cooked, freeze dried ready to eat meals that are preservative free, lightweight, and ready in minutes. Founded by Denil Dedhia, Bowlful was created to make real, home style Indian food accessible without compromising on health, taste, or time. Unlike traditional RTE products, Bowlful uses advanced freeze drying technology to lock in flavor and nutrition naturally. With a diverse menu of over 60 SKUs across breakfast, main courses, and desserts, the brand caters to busy professionals, travelers, and global consumers alike. Bowlful currently sells through D2C, retail, and export channels and has built a US FDA compliant manufacturing facility to support its next phase of global expansion.