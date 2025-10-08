Brands
Bowlful is a modern Indian food brand offering chef cooked, freeze dried ready to eat meals that are preservative free, lightweight, and ready in minutes. Founded by Denil Dedhia, Bowlful was created to make real, home style Indian food accessible without compromising on health, taste, or time. Unlike traditional RTE products, Bowlful uses advanced freeze drying technology to lock in flavor and nutrition naturally. With a diverse menu of over 60 SKUs across breakfast, main courses, and desserts, the brand caters to busy professionals, travelers, and global consumers alike. Bowlful currently sells through D2C, retail, and export channels and has built a US FDA compliant manufacturing facility to support its next phase of global expansion.
2022
Company Incorporation
B2B
Bowlful targets B2B segments like airlines, hostels, defense, modern retail, general trade and export distributors—businesses seeking scalable, hygienic, and shelf-stable Indian meal solutions with minimal prep and maximum authenticity.
Client Segment
:
FMCG,
Government & Military,
Travel/Hospitality,
Marketplace,
Retail,
Tourism
Target Companies
:
Startup
Target Geography
:
B2C
Bowlful targets health conscious, time strapped consumers, urban professionals, travelers, students, and NRIs seeking convenient, preservative free Indian meals that are easy to prepare, shelf stable, and rooted in authentic home style cooking.
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
