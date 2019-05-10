Brands
Brand Liaison is a trusted compliance consultant in India. It was established in 2014 and registered with the ROC, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. Offering expert consultancy services for product certifications like BIS/CRS,BIS/ISI/, WPC Approval, BEE Certification, TEC Compliance, EPR Authorization, LMPC certification, and much more. Helping businesses meet Indian regulatory compliances, to ensure safety, performance, and reliability, we facilitate smooth market entry. With years of experience, we offer top-notch consultancy for producers, manufacturers, and importers.
Brand Liaison, established in 2014 and registered with the ROC, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, stands as a trusted and reliable consultancy in compliance management services. With more than 10 years of experience in the industry, we offer comprehensive solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of manufacturers and importers aiming to navigate the complex process of Indian approvals and certifications. At Brand Liaison, we understand the challenges of compliance management, and our team of seasoned experts, boasting both managerial acumen and technical proficiency, ensures seamless facilitation of services. From BIS Registration and ISI Certification to BEE Registration and EPR Authorization for E-waste, P-waste, and battery waste, we cover a spectrum of essential requirements mandated for products intending to enter or be marketed in India. Our commitment to excellence extends beyond mere facilitation; it encompasses a dedication to assisting clients in fulfilling their legal and regulatory obligations expediently and effectively. Brand Liaison is known for its cost-effective solutions and swift processing, attributes that have earned us the trust of over 150 prominent brands, with our clientele continuously expanding.
Legal Name
:
Brand Liaison
Headquarters
:
Delhi, Delhi, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2014
No. of Employees
:
21 to 40
Core Team
:
2014
Company Incorporation
2023
Jan | Awards
Awards
B2B
We provide compliance and Approval for the Indian market
Client Segment
:
Enterprise Tech,
Logistics,
FinTech,
Travel/Hospitality
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
