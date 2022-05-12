Brands
Full-service digital marketing company in Bangalore
Brandshark is a full-service digital marketing agency with 8+ years of experience. We specialize in SEO, social media, web design, web development, performance marketing & brand strategy, helping 500+ businesses achieve measurable growth.
2016
Company Incorporation
Brandshark was founded in 2016 to help businesses grow online through data-driven SEO and digital marketing strategies.
B2B
Brandshark helps small and medium businesses boost online visibility and generate leads through data-driven SEO, content marketing, and digital growth strategies tailored to their unique industry needs.
Client Segment
:
FinTech,
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare,
Retail,
SaaS
Target Companies
:
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
