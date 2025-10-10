Buddy Mobility Care is an initiative to empower the vulnerable section of society to meet their daily needs and we have a fleet of cars designed with a caretaker to transport you from one location to another. The name “Buddy” was inspired by the Indian Army where it is used as their companion and protector. The term “Buddy” is derived from the “buddy system” which implies matching two officers during activities and peacetime postings. This system guarantees that the two care for one another during war and in peace. We provide assisted mobility and living solutions. Our vehicles are modified with hydraulic lifts/ramps for wheelchair accessibility and our drivers are trained as caregivers who assist our clients throughout the trip. Our at-home caretakers help with the daily needs of our clients and can also accompany our clients when travelling.