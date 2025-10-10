Brands
Buddy Mobility Care provides accessible mobility and care solutions with drivers trained as caregivers
Buddy Mobility Care is an initiative to empower the vulnerable section of society to meet their daily needs and we have a fleet of cars designed with a caretaker to transport you from one location to another. The name “Buddy” was inspired by the Indian Army where it is used as their companion and protector. The term “Buddy” is derived from the “buddy system” which implies matching two officers during activities and peacetime postings. This system guarantees that the two care for one another during war and in peace. We provide assisted mobility and living solutions. Our vehicles are modified with hydraulic lifts/ramps for wheelchair accessibility and our drivers are trained as caregivers who assist our clients throughout the trip. Our at-home caretakers help with the daily needs of our clients and can also accompany our clients when travelling.
2021
Product Launch
Started Generating Revenue
B2C
User Age
:
Less than 18,
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
