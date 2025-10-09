Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Revolutionizing Financial Inclusion through Technology
CAPLEGUM Investments was founded in 2024 by a team of financial experts and technology innovators with over 20 years of combined experience in the financial sector. Our journey began with a simple yet powerful vision: to bridge the gap between advanced financial services and underserved communities across India. With a deep understanding of India's unique financial landscape and the challenges faced by millions without access to traditional banking services, we set out to create solutions that are not just technologically advanced, but culturally relevant and accessible to all Indians. Today, CAPLEGUM stands at the forefront of India's fintech revolution, developing innovative digital lending platforms, payment systems, and equity research tools that empower individuals and businesses to take control of their financial futures.
2024
Company Incorporation
Approval of NBFC license
Product Launch
Lending and paperwork started
B2B
Finance That Moves Business Forward. Tailored lending and compliance solutions for startups, MSMEs, and corporates. Caplegum — Structured Capital. Simplified Compliance. Empowering enterprises with smart, compliant financial tools. Built for Businesses. Backed by Intelligence. B2B credit, advisory, and fintech solutions that fuel growth responsibly.
Client Segment
:
AdTech,
AgriTech,
Communication,
Consumer,
Cryptocurrency,
Direct-To-Consumer Brands,
Energy,
Enterprise Tech,
Entertainment,
FinTech,
FMCG,
FoodTech,
Gaming,
Hardware,
Travel/Hospitality,
IaaS,
Logistics,
Machine Learning,
Manufacturing,
Marketplace,
Music & Audio,
Real Estate,
Robotics,
SaaS
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Your Money. Your Terms. Caplegum helps you borrow better and live brighter. Finance That Fits Your Life. From quick loans to credit upgrades—Caplegum has you covered. Caplegum — Empowering You, Financially. Digital finance solutions built for modern Indians. Simple Loans. Smarter Living. Apply in minutes, repay with ease, grow your credit
User Age
:
Less than 18,
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions