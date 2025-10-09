CAPLEGUM Investments was founded in 2024 by a team of financial experts and technology innovators with over 20 years of combined experience in the financial sector. Our journey began with a simple yet powerful vision: to bridge the gap between advanced financial services and underserved communities across India. With a deep understanding of India's unique financial landscape and the challenges faced by millions without access to traditional banking services, we set out to create solutions that are not just technologically advanced, but culturally relevant and accessible to all Indians. Today, CAPLEGUM stands at the forefront of India's fintech revolution, developing innovative digital lending platforms, payment systems, and equity research tools that empower individuals and businesses to take control of their financial futures.