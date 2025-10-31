Brands
Carbon360 ERP is an AI-driven enterprise management system designed exclusively for the carbon and charcoal manufacturing industry. It digitalizes every operation — from production, quality control, and inventory to sales and finance — all in one platform. By combining data intelligence with real-time analytics, Carbon360 helps manufacturers boost efficiency, reduce manual errors, and make smarter business decisions. It’s the first industry-specific ERP tailored to the unique workflow of carbon producers.
2025
Product Launch
B2B
We provides a manufacturing ERP for carbon and charcoal manufacturing units
Client Segment
:
Manufacturing
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
