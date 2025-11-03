Brands
CarCosmic is India’s trusted destination for premium car care and detailing products, offering top-quality solutions like PPF, ceramic coatings, and detailing tools to protect and enhance every vehicle’s shine.
CarCosmic is India’s leading destination for premium car care and detailing solutions, dedicated to helping car enthusiasts and professionals achieve the ultimate shine and protection for their vehicles. Established in 2016, CarCosmic offers a comprehensive range of products including Paint Protection Film (PPF), Ceramic Coatings, Car Wash Shampoos, Vacuum Cleaners, Rubbing Compounds, and Professional Detailing Tools. Each product is carefully selected to deliver superior performance, durability, and value. With a strong focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, CarCosmic empowers car owners to maintain a showroom-like finish with ease. Whether you’re a DIY car lover or a professional detailer, CarCosmic brings world-class car detailing technology right to your doorstep—making every ride look and feel brand new.
2016
Company Incorporation
An exclusive automotive care showcase featuring CarCosmic’s premium range of car detailing, paint protection, and ceramic coating solutions—designed for professionals and enthusiasts to experience innovation, quality, and unmatched vehicle protection
B2B
CarCosmic serves the B2B automotive segment, providing premium detailing products, paint protection films, and ceramic coatings to car studios, dealerships, and professional detailers for superior vehicle care and long-lasting protection.
Client Segment
:
Communication,
Consumer,
Direct-To-Consumer Brands,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
CarCosmic caters to car enthusiasts and everyday vehicle owners seeking high-quality car care products, from vacuum cleaners to ceramic coatings, to keep their cars spotless, protected, and shining like new.
User Age
:
Less than 18,
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income
Location
:
