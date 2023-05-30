Brands
Carpetstrends.com brings you premium rugs and carpets with timeless designs, superior craftsmanship, and unbeatable value—perfect for transforming every space into a stylish and cozy home.
Carpetstrends.com is your trusted destination for premium rugs and carpets that blend timeless designs with modern elegance. We specialize in offering a wide range of handcrafted and machine-made carpets, ensuring every piece reflects superior quality, durability, and style. From luxurious wool rugs to contemporary patterns and statement-making designs, our collection is curated to suit every home décor need. At Carpetstrends.com, we believe a carpet is more than just a floor covering—it is an expression of personality, comfort, and lifestyle. Our mission is to transform living spaces into warm, inviting, and stylish homes with products that stand the test of time. With a commitment to craftsmanship, affordability, and customer satisfaction, Carpetstrends.com makes it easy for you to find the perfect rug that complements your taste and enhances your interiors.
2000
Product Launch
B2B
Carpetstrends.com partners with interior designers, architects, retailers, and hospitality businesses, delivering premium rugs and carpets tailored for stylish, durable, and impactful commercial and residential spaces.
Client Segment
:
Administrative Services,
AdTech,
Aerospace & Defense,
AgriTech,
Analytics & BI,
Communication,
Consumer,
Cryptocurrency,
Direct-To-Consumer Brands,
Energy,
Enterprise Tech,
Entertainment,
Events,
Government & Military,
Hardware,
Travel/Hospitality,
Hyperlocal,
Life Sciences,
Mobility / Transportation,
PaaS,
Public policy,
Real Estate,
Recruitment,
Retail,
SaaS
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Carpetstrends.com caters to homeowners and décor enthusiasts seeking premium rugs and carpets that add comfort, elegance, and timeless style to their living spaces.
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
