At Centroid Polymer Technologies, we combine precision, innovation, and quality to deliver advanced rubber and plastics engineering solutions. Specializing in the formulation and fabrication of high-performance elastomers and engineering plastics, we serve a wide range of industries including automotive, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, medical, defense, and electronics. Our core capabilities include precision compounding, rubber-to-metal bonding, and advanced molding techniques such as compression, transfer, and injection molding. We also excel in specialized extrusion processes for rubber and plastic profiles. Our materials expertise spans silicone, PTFE, thermoplastic elastomers (TPE), polyurethane, butyl rubber and various high-performance polymers. Every product is developed with strict adherence to international standards and backed by robust quality control systems. With strong technical expertise and end-to-end engineering support, we take your project from concept to production—ensuring reliable, innovative, and performance-driven solutions.