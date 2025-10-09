Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
We are experts in crafting high quality elastomers & engineering plastics for diverse markets
At Centroid Polymer Technologies, we combine precision, innovation, and quality to deliver advanced rubber and plastics engineering solutions. Specializing in the formulation and fabrication of high-performance elastomers and engineering plastics, we serve a wide range of industries including automotive, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, medical, defense, and electronics. Our core capabilities include precision compounding, rubber-to-metal bonding, and advanced molding techniques such as compression, transfer, and injection molding. We also excel in specialized extrusion processes for rubber and plastic profiles. Our materials expertise spans silicone, PTFE, thermoplastic elastomers (TPE), polyurethane, butyl rubber and various high-performance polymers. Every product is developed with strict adherence to international standards and backed by robust quality control systems. With strong technical expertise and end-to-end engineering support, we take your project from concept to production—ensuring reliable, innovative, and performance-driven solutions.
2016
Company Incorporation
B2B
automobile ,defense, medical ,industrial ,pharmaceutical ,electronics industries
Client Segment
:
Aerospace & Defense,
Energy,
Manufacturing,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Small Enterprise
Target Geography
:
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.