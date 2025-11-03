Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Certiderma is a WHO-GMP and ISO-certified dermatology and skincare company offering Derma PCD Pharma Franchise opportunities and advanced DCGI-approved formulations across India.
Certiderma, a division of Sarian Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., is a dermatology and skincare-focused pharmaceutical brand committed to high-quality, ethical, and effective skincare innovations. Established in 2022, Certiderma offers DCGI-approved dermatological formulations and Derma PCD Pharma Franchise opportunities across India. With WHO-GMP and ISO certification, Certiderma ensures top-tier manufacturing, research, and quality control aligned with international standards. Its product portfolio includes creams, lotions, serums, and ointments formulated to treat skin concerns such as acne, eczema, psoriasis, pigmentation, and infections. Driven by the mission to promote healthy skin and empower franchise partners, Certiderma blends scientific expertise, innovation, and ethical business practices to redefine dermatology care in India.
2022
Company Incorporation
B2B
We partner with dermatology professionals, distributors, and healthcare entrepreneurs across India through our Derma PCD Pharma Franchise model.
Client Segment
:
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare,
BioTech/BioPharmaceutical
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Consumers seeking high-quality, dermatologist-tested skincare solutions for issues like acne, eczema, and pigmentation.
User Age
:
Less than 18,
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Frequently Asked Questions