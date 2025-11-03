Brands
At Chandra Design Studio, we offer premium interior design services in Jaipur that blend creativity, comfort, and practicality. Our expert designers craft bespoke interiors for residential, commercial, and hospitality spaces. We focus on delivering timeless designs with a modern touch, ensuring your space is both beautiful and functional. From layout planning to furniture selection and décor styling, every aspect is handled with care. Experience the art of sophisticated living with our complete interior design solutions in Jaipur.
Legal Name
:
Chandradesignstudio
Headquarters
:
Jaipur, Rajasthan, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2024
No. of Employees
:
21 to 40
Core Team
:
1.
Rohit Kumar Sain
2024
Company Incorporation
Chandra Design Studio stands out as a trusted architect and interior designer in Jaipur
B2C
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Frequently Asked Questions