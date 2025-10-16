Brands
Complete Business Automation Platform for SMEs
ChiefEx is built to help small business owners to automate business clutters. It silently makes things happen like an honest & loyal member of your business. We have ensured it by bringing you simplicity while keeping all the hard work in the background. It not just automate your common activities but bring you the joy of doing business by removing many unnecessary activities. Some of the Notable Benefits are, Work Anywhere Complete Accountability Reduced OR No Dependability Find Things Fast Happy Workplace
Legal Name
:
Chiefex Technologies Pvt Ltd
Headquarters
:
Mumbai, Maharashtra , India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2018
No. of Employees
:
<10
Core Team
:
2018
Company Incorporation
B2B
If you are SME, struggling to keep up to the market, bring Chiefex on board.
Client Segment
:
Travel/Hospitality,
Manufacturing,
Real Estate,
SaaS,
Services,
Software,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
