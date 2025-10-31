JM-Origin Technosoft Pvt. Ltd., founded in 2007, has been dedicated to delivering innovative software that drives business growth and operational efficiency. Over the years, the company has built a strong reputation for creating solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of diverse industries. Its flagship product, Chirix ERP, is a scalable platform that unifies finance, inventory, HR, sales, production, and compliance into one system. By streamlining operations, boosting productivity, and providing real-time insights, Chirix ERP empowers organizations to make smarter decisions and achieve seamless digital transformation.