Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
JM-Origin Technosoft Pvt. Ltd., founded in 2007, has been dedicated to delivering innovative software that drives business growth and operational efficiency. Over the years, the company has built a strong reputation for creating solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of diverse industries.
JM-Origin Technosoft Pvt. Ltd., founded in 2007, has been dedicated to delivering innovative software that drives business growth and operational efficiency. Over the years, the company has built a strong reputation for creating solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of diverse industries. Its flagship product, Chirix ERP, is a scalable platform that unifies finance, inventory, HR, sales, production, and compliance into one system. By streamlining operations, boosting productivity, and providing real-time insights, Chirix ERP empowers organizations to make smarter decisions and achieve seamless digital transformation.
Legal Name
:
JM-Origin Technosoft Private Limited
Headquarters
:
Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2007
No. of Employees
:
61 to 100
Core Team
:
2012
Company Incorporation
B2B
Chirix ERP empowers SMEs and large enterprises across industries with smart, scalable solutions for finance, inventory, HR, and sales — streamlining operations, boosting efficiency, and enabling data-driven growth
Client Segment
:
Logistics,
Manufacturing,
SaaS,
Software,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions