CININFO is a creative learning and networking platform that blends the inspiration of TED Talks with the connectivity of LinkedIn — helping aspiring professionals in media, cinema, and design learn from industry experts and grow together.
CININFO is a creative learning and professional networking platform designed for the next generation of storytellers, designers, and digital creators. Founded in 2022, CININFO bridges the gap between industry veterans and aspiring professionals through expert-led masterclasses, mentorship sessions, and interactive events. Think of it as a blend between LinkedIn and TED Talks — a place where learning meets connection. We collaborate with top minds from Bollywood, OTT platforms, and design studios to offer real-world insights, career guidance, and hands-on knowledge. Whether you're a film student, content creator, or industry enthusiast, CININFO offers a space to grow your skills, expand your network, and stay inspired. Our mission is simple: to empower creatives with the tools, community, and mentorship they need to thrive in the ever-evolving media landscape.
2022
Company Incorporation
CININFO curates expert-led events and sessions that connect aspiring creatives with industry leaders, offering real-world insights, hands-on learning, and networking opportunities in film, media, and design.
B2B
Our target segment includes aspiring and early-career professionals in media, film, design, and digital content — individuals seeking industry mentorship, practical skills, and meaningful networking opportunities.
Client Segment
:
Entertainment,
SaaS
Target Companies
:
Startup
Target Geography
:
B2C
Aspiring filmmakers, designers, content creators, and students in media-related fields who are looking to learn from industry experts, gain practical insights, and build a strong professional network.
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
