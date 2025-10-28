Brands
Cinta Kids offers safe, durable, and high-quality rattan furniture & room accessories designed for children. Explore our kids’ room collection online!
Cinta Kids is a premium children’s lifestyle brand specializing in handcrafted rattan furniture and room accessories. We design safe, durable, and eco-friendly products that bring both functionality and playful charm to kids’ spaces. Our typical users are parents who value sustainability, design, and quality when creating nurturing environments for their children. Operating as a direct-to-consumer brand, we offer our collection exclusively online, making it easy for families to explore and shop thoughtfully designed rattan furniture and storage solutions for nurseries, playrooms, and bedrooms.
2024
Awards
We’re beyond thrilled to share that Cinta Kids has been voted the Best Baby Care Brand in the KSPAwards2024!
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Frequently Asked Questions
