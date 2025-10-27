Brands
Click Digix is a next-generation AI-powered digital marketing agency helping brands achieve exponential growth through intelligent, data-driven strategies. With the perfect blend of creativity, technology, and automation, we enable businesses to increase visibility, attract qualified leads, and convert traffic into loyal customers. At Click Digix, we don’t just manage campaigns — we engineer digital success stories. Our core expertise spans Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), Pay Per Click (PPC), Local SEO, AEO (Answer Engine Optimization), SXO (Search Experience Optimization), UI/UX Design, and Website Development. By combining deep analytics, advanced AI insights, and human creativity, we ensure your brand not only ranks higher but also builds authentic, lasting connections with your audience. Our mission is simple — to help brands 20X their revenue through smarter, faster, and more efficient marketing systems. With over 2,000+ organic and paid leads delivered across industries, we continue to empower startups and enterprises with performance-driven digital growth solutions. Ready to grow your brand with AI-powered marketing? Let’s build your next digital success story — Contact Click Digix today to scale smarter, rank faster, and dominate your market.
Legal Name
:
Click Digix
Headquarters
:
Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2020
No. of Employees
:
<10
Core Team
:
2021
Founding Team Hired
