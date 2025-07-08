Cligent Aerospace is a global deep-tech company pioneering hybrid-electric Short Take-Off and Landing (STOL) aircraft for regional air mobility and cargo logistics. With over 4,500+ under-utilized airstrips worldwide and a projected $100B market opportunity by 2035, Cligent is addressing the critical gap between long-haul aviation and last-mile logistics. Its aircraft can operate from runways under 150 meters, reducing infrastructure needs and enabling access to Tier-2 and Tier-3 regions. Using a hybrid-electric propulsion system, the platform achieves up to 70% lower operating costs and 50% reduced emissions compared to conventional turboprops. Backed by leading incubators such as IIM Ahmedabad Ventures and IIT Gandhinagar, Cligent is developing scalable aircraft families ranging from UAVs to 9-seater air taxis—positioning itself as a frontrunner in the next era of regional aviation.