Cligent Aerospace is building next-generation hybrid-electric STOL aircraft to unlock a $100B regional air mobility market, enabling affordable passenger and cargo transport across 4,500+ under-utilized airstrips worldwide with up to 70% lower operating costs.
Cligent Aerospace is a global deep-tech company pioneering hybrid-electric Short Take-Off and Landing (STOL) aircraft for regional air mobility and cargo logistics. With over 4,500+ under-utilized airstrips worldwide and a projected $100B market opportunity by 2035, Cligent is addressing the critical gap between long-haul aviation and last-mile logistics. Its aircraft can operate from runways under 150 meters, reducing infrastructure needs and enabling access to Tier-2 and Tier-3 regions. Using a hybrid-electric propulsion system, the platform achieves up to 70% lower operating costs and 50% reduced emissions compared to conventional turboprops. Backed by leading incubators such as IIM Ahmedabad Ventures and IIT Gandhinagar, Cligent is developing scalable aircraft families ranging from UAVs to 9-seater air taxis—positioning itself as a frontrunner in the next era of regional aviation.
2024
Company Incorporation
Founding Team Hired
B2B
Cligent Aerospace targets logistics, defense, and regional air mobility operators seeking cost-efficient, short-runway hybrid-electric aircraft for cargo, surveillance, and passenger transport across remote and under-served regions.
Client Segment
:
Aerospace & Defense,
Government & Military,
Logistics,
Mobility / Transportation,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Startup
Target Geography
:
Investors
:
1.
IIMA Ventures
2.
Riceberg Ventures
