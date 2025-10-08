Code Pranetra is an AI innovation studio focused on building intelligent, human-centered solutions that bridge the gap between people and technology. We specialize in creating advanced voice assistants, smart automation systems, and AI-driven workflows that help businesses simplify operations, enhance customer engagement, and scale efficiently. Our approach combines deep technical expertise with design thinking ensuring every solution we build is intuitive, reliable, and impactful. From custom chatbots and workflow automation to enterprise-level AI integration, we partner with organizations to turn complex challenges into seamless digital experiences. At Code Pranetra, we’re not just building tools we’re shaping the future of how humans and AI work together