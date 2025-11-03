Brands
Performance Marketing, Software Development
We are a team of creative and skilled marketing 'ninjas' with experience in search engine optimization, social media marketing, and media buying, and we are keen on High-Intent Lead Generation through our diversified advertising strategies! Our brands include thriving online communities of all kinds - including search, maps and local, health and wellness, lifestyle, tech, education, personal finance, entertainment and trivia.
2018
Started Generating Revenue
Founded the company with a 25L initial investment and a 5-member team, operating from a co-working space with rented computers, and began with just three clients from the US and Canada.
Company Incorporation
Established our LLP and gradually expanded our client base to five.
2020
Founding Team Hired
Our core team was established as we scaled our performance marketing business, coinciding with the inauguration of our first dedicated office at Government Cyberpark, Calicut, Kerala.
B2B
Empowering high-growth brands in fin-tech, health-tech and gaming with data-driven performance marketing and tech innovation.
Client Segment
:
Analytics & BI,
Direct-To-Consumer Brands,
Enterprise Tech,
FinTech,
Gaming,
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare,
Insurance,
Life Sciences,
Marketplace,
MarTech,
Retail,
SaaS,
Services,
Social Media,
Software,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Building purpose-driven lifestyle brands that blend quality, care, and culture for the modern generation.
User Age
:
26 to 34
User Income
:
Upper-middle Income
Location
:
Sociomix is a global blogging and social storytelling platform that empowers creators to share thoughtful, long-form, and bias-free content across diverse topics like art, lifestyle, entertainment, and social issues. With multilingual support and AI-powered translation tools, it fosters a respectful, inclusive community focused on meaningful dialogue and genuine connection, enabling users worldwide to express ideas without language barriers or algorithmic constraints.
