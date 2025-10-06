Codezye Cyber is a next-generation cybersecurity and compliance management company that specializes in delivering comprehensive solutions in the areas of Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC). With a strong focus on protecting digital assets and ensuring regulatory alignment, Codezye Cyber empowers businesses across industries to build robust security postures through proactive risk management, policy enforcement, and audit readiness. Our services encompass cybersecurity strategy development, GRC automation, security assessments, regulatory gap analysis, internal audits, third-party risk management, and compliance readiness for global standards such as ISO 27001, SOC 2, GDPR, HIPAA, RBI Guidelines, and more. We work with enterprises ranging from early-stage startups to Fortune 500 companies, ensuring they meet compliance requirements while strengthening their defenses against emerging threats. Backed by a team of industry-certified professionals and partnerships with leading cybersecurity platforms, Codezye Cyber delivers end-to-end consulting, implementation, and training services, enabling clients to seamlessly integrate GRC into their business operations. From helping fintechs stay audit-ready to guiding large enterprises through complex regulatory landscapes, Codezye Cyber is the trusted partner for secure and compliant growth.