Colab is an AI design partner that thinks, collaborates, and creates like a human designer, helping brands and creators bring ideas to life faster, smarter, and with authentic creative intent.
Colab is an AI-powered design partner built to make creativity feel more human in the age of automation. It goes beyond basic image generation by understanding briefs, context, and design language, thinking and collaborating like a real designer. Colab helps brands and creators bring ideas to life faster while preserving originality and intent. It interprets requirements, suggests creative directions, and generates high-quality visuals that align with brand identity and storytelling. Designed for professionals and teams, Colab blends human creativity with AI precision, reducing repetitive work and enabling focus on strategy and innovation. The goal is not to replace designers but to amplify their creative potential, making design faster, smarter, and deeply personal.
2024
Company Incorporation
The incorporation marked the beginning of Colab’s mission to merge design intelligence with technology and create the world’s most intuitive AI design partner.
2025
Awards
We got our startup India recognition and certificate
Founding Team Hired
A strong founding team was assembled, bringing together expertise across design, technology, and product strategy. Each founder contributes deep industry experience and shared passion for redefining how people create with AI.
Accelerator / Incubator Program
Was selected for the Founder Institute program, a globally recognized accelerator that supports early-stage founders. Through mentorship and structured guidance, the program helped refine Colab’s business model, positioning, and go-to-market strategy
B2B
Colab serves businesses, startups, and agencies that need scalable, AI-driven design solutions to speed up creative production, maintain brand consistency, and reduce dependence on external design resources.
Client Segment
:
AdTech,
Marketplace,
Media,
SaaS,
Services,
Software,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Colab targets designers, creators, and freelancers who want to design faster, explore ideas effortlessly, and elevate their creativity using an AI partner that understands their style and intent.
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income
Location
:
