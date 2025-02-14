Coloried.com is an online tool designed for designers, developers, and creators to easily find and generate beautiful color palettes. It offers curated color schemes categorized by themes like seasons, moods, and tones, along with tools such as a palette generator, contrast checker, image color picker, and gradient creator. These features help ensure visually appealing, consistent, and accessible designs for websites, branding, and digital projects. Whether you need inspiration or want to create custom color combinations, Coloried provides a simple and efficient way to manage colors for your creative work.