Colors for Every Designer, Discover curated color palettes and schemes to elevate your design projects. From seasonal hues to creative combinations, find inspiration for every style.
Coloried.com is an online tool designed for designers, developers, and creators to easily find and generate beautiful color palettes. It offers curated color schemes categorized by themes like seasons, moods, and tones, along with tools such as a palette generator, contrast checker, image color picker, and gradient creator. These features help ensure visually appealing, consistent, and accessible designs for websites, branding, and digital projects. Whether you need inspiration or want to create custom color combinations, Coloried provides a simple and efficient way to manage colors for your creative work.
Legal Name
:
coloried
Headquarters
:
Agra, Uttar Pradesh, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2025
No. of Employees
:
<10
Core Team
:
2025
Product Launch
started to study the competitors first, created a huge data for color palette. developed a site in next is and deployed with niche domain
B2B
Client Segment
:
AdTech
Target Companies
:
Startup
Target Geography
:
B2C
My entire audience are designers and developers from various country, if they are developing a software/social media post means, they need a color scheme. For this problem my website will solve it.
User Age
:
26 to 34
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income
Location
:
