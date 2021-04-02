Brands
Algebracorp is the creator of Conveyr, India’s first integrated social ecosystem combining social media, OTT, music, games, e-commerce, and more — empowering people, businesses, and digital sovereignty.
Algebracorp OPC Private Limited is an innovation-driven technology company building Conveyr, India’s first integrated social ecosystem designed to unify diverse digital experiences within one platform. Conveyr combines social media, OTT entertainment, music, gaming, e-commerce, health, news, and cloud services- creating a connected environment that empowers users, businesses, and governments alike. Each module operates as a distinct business vertical, generating revenue through subscriptions, advertising, content partnerships, Healthcare sales, e-commerce & Retail . Our vision is to establish a self-reliant and secure digital ecosystem that upholds India’s data sovereignty and global digital presence. With strong AI integration and scalable architecture, Algebracorp aims to position Conveyr as a globally competitive platform originating from India — not just as an app, but as a comprehensive digital economy in itself.
2020
Company Incorporation
Incorporation of the Company
2024
Product Launch
We soft launched the product after Phase 1
2025
Accelerator / Incubator Program
Joined Incubation center in Bundelkhand
B2B
Conveyr targets Users, businesses, brands, media, and government bodies seeking a unified platform for social engagement, content delivery, marketing, commerce, and data-driven communication within a secure, India-built digital ecosystem.
Client Segment
:
Communication,
Consumer,
Direct-To-Consumer Brands,
Entertainment,
Events,
FinTech,
FMCG,
Gaming,
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare,
Travel/Hospitality,
Machine Learning,
Media,
Music & Audio,
Retail,
Robotics,
Social Media,
Software
Target Companies
:
Startup
Target Geography
:
B2C
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Sociomix is a global blogging and social storytelling platform that empowers creators to share thoughtful, long-form, and bias-free content across diverse topics like art, lifestyle, entertainment, and social issues. With multilingual support and AI-powered translation tools, it fosters a respectful, inclusive community focused on meaningful dialogue and genuine connection, enabling users worldwide to express ideas without language barriers or algorithmic constraints.
Trilok Media is a leading PR agency in Noida India, offering expert press release services and digital marketing strategies to boost your brand's online presence. From SEO and content marketing to social media management, we deliver powerful solutions to elevate your brand and drive engagement. Trusted as one of the top PR firms in India.
Eleqt is redefining the premium chauffeur-driven ride experience by blending unmatched global luxury standards with the warmth and precision of India’s finest signature hospitality ethos; designed for discerning clientele, including CXOs, HNIs, modern enterprises & elite urban travelers.
Bhumi Agro Industries
