Algebracorp OPC Private Limited is an innovation-driven technology company building Conveyr, India’s first integrated social ecosystem designed to unify diverse digital experiences within one platform. Conveyr combines social media, OTT entertainment, music, gaming, e-commerce, health, news, and cloud services- creating a connected environment that empowers users, businesses, and governments alike. Each module operates as a distinct business vertical, generating revenue through subscriptions, advertising, content partnerships, Healthcare sales, e-commerce & Retail . Our vision is to establish a self-reliant and secure digital ecosystem that upholds India’s data sovereignty and global digital presence. With strong AI integration and scalable architecture, Algebracorp aims to position Conveyr as a globally competitive platform originating from India — not just as an app, but as a comprehensive digital economy in itself.