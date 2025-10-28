Brands
Autonomous FinOps for Multi‑Cloud — in Real Time
Costimizer is an Agentic FinOps platform designed to revolutionize how enterprises and system integrators manage multi-cloud costs. Built for real-time optimization, our tool provides visibility, intelligence, and automation that drive efficiency, security, and scalability across complex cloud infrastructures.
2025
Product Launch
Costimizer’s Product Launch unveils innovative cost optimization solutions that help businesses and consumers save smarter, boost efficiency, and achieve sustainable growth through data-driven strategies and technology.
B2B
Costimizer empowers B2B companies by optimizing costs, enhancing operational efficiency, and driving sustainable growth through data-driven strategies and customized solutions.
Client Segment
:
Logistics,
Manufacturing,
Software,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Costimizer helps cost-conscious consumers make smarter spending decisions by providing personalized insights, tools, and strategies to save money without compromising on quality.
User Age
:
46 to 60
User Income
:
High Income
Location
:
JM-Origin Technosoft Pvt. Ltd., founded in 2007, has been dedicated to delivering innovative software that drives business growth and operational efficiency. Over the years, the company has built a strong reputation for creating solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of diverse industries.
