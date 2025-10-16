Brands
CoupleMantra is a trusted online counseling platform dedicated to helping couples and individuals strengthen their relationships and emotional well-being. We offer expert-led sessions for marriage counseling, pre-marital guidance, breakup recovery, intimacy issues, family disputes, and more. Our licensed and experienced therapists use evidence-based approaches such as EFT, Gottman Method, CBT, and Imago Therapy to address communication gaps, rebuild trust, and resolve conflicts. With affordable plans, flexible scheduling, and the convenience of online sessions, CoupleMantra makes professional relationship counseling accessible anytime, anywhere. Whether you’re looking to heal, reconnect, or prepare for a stronger future together, we provide a safe, supportive, and confidential space to guide you toward a healthier, happier relationship.
Legal Name
:
CoupleMantra
Headquarters
:
New Delhi, Delhi, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2012
No. of Employees
:
151 to 250
Core Team
:
2012
Company Incorporation
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
