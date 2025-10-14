Brands
Crayyheads is a streetwear brand that makes everyday clothing inspired by youth culture, creativity, and real-life experiences
Crayy heads is a Mumbai-based streetwear brand, mainly focused on knitwear and everyday essentials with a raw, personal touch. We’re online-only and run everything independently from designing to dropping pieces straight to our audience. Our goal is simple: to make clothes that feel real, comfortable, and connected to the kind of energy we see around us every day. No big hype, just honest streetwear that speaks to people who get it.
Legal Name
:
Crayy heads
Headquarters
:
Mumbai, Maharashtra , India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2022
No. of Employees
:
21 to 40
Core Team
:
2024
Product Launch
B2C
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income
Location
:
