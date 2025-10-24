Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Creviz is an AI-powered, no-code platform that helps SMEs build custom applications tailored to their business needs without coding.
Creviz is an AI-powered no-code platform designed to empower SMEs to create custom business applications without the need for programming skills. With its intuitive interface and automation-driven approach, Creviz enables small and medium enterprises to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and adapt quickly to changing market needs. By eliminating complex coding barriers, it allows businesses to focus on innovation and growth while building applications that are fully tailored to their unique processes and goals.
Legal Name
:
Creviz Software Solutions Pvt Ltd
Headquarters
:
Bangalore, Karnataka, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2025
No. of Employees
:
<10
Core Team
:
2025
Started Generating Revenue
Excited to showcase the custom software we’ve built for Amintiri! 🚀 Tailored to their unique business needs, this solution highlights how Creviz empowers SMEs to create powerful applications without writing a single line of code.
B2B
Ambitious SME owners looking to digitize and streamline their business without relying on coding or costly developers.
Client Segment
:
Administrative Services,
Consumer,
FoodTech,
Hyperlocal,
Manufacturing,
Real Estate,
Retail,
SaaS,
Services,
Software
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
SME owners who want to save time, cut costs, and build custom apps effortlessly—without writing a single line of code.
User Age
:
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
SG Power Pvt. Ltd. is a trusted name in advanced lightning protection and earthing solutions. We specialize in manufacturing ESE Lightning Arresters, SG Earthing Electrodes, Copper Bonded Electrodes, Earthing Chamber Covers, and UL Listed Exothermic Welding Powder, offering unmatched safety and reliability.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
SG Power Pvt. Ltd. is a trusted name in advanced lightning protection and earthing solutions. We specialize in manufacturing ESE Lightning Arresters, SG Earthing Electrodes, Copper Bonded Electrodes, Earthing Chamber Covers, and UL Listed Exothermic Welding Powder, offering unmatched safety and reliability.