Crown Publishing, based in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, is a professional self-publishing and book distribution company dedicated to empowering authors with complete creative control over their work. The company provides a one-stop solution for aspiring and established writers—offering editing, formatting, cover design, ISBN registration, printing, and global online distribution through leading platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. With a mission to make publishing accessible and transparent, Crown Publishing ensures that authors retain 100% royalty and full ownership of their work. The firm’s team of editors, designers, and marketing experts supports writers from manuscript to marketplace, ensuring quality, credibility, and visibility for every publication. Crown Publishing stands as a trusted partner for those who dream of turning their words into professionally published books.
Legal Name
:
Crown Publishing
Headquarters
:
Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2018
No. of Employees
:
21 to 40
Core Team
:
1.
Aakash Rathore
B2B
Our target customers are aspiring and established authors seeking professional self-publishing services, including editing, design, and global distribution, who wish to retain full ownership and royalty of their work while ensuring high-quality publishing standards.
Client Segment
:
Manufacturing,
Social Media
Target Companies
:
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Our target customers are aspiring and established authors seeking professional self-publishing services, including editing, design, and global distribution, who wish to retain full ownership and royalty of their work while ensuring high-quality publishing standards.
User Age
:
35 to 45
User Income
:
Upper-middle Income
Location
:
