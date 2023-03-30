Brands
Best Interior Designers in Hyderabad
Best Interior Designers in Hyderabad, CustomFurnish offers complete home interior solutions tailored to your lifestyle. With in-house manufacturing and a skilled design team, we deliver premium-quality modular kitchens, wardrobes, and stylish interiors for living rooms and bedrooms—all within just 21 days. Our factory-direct pricing, customized designs, and on-time delivery make us the trusted choice for transforming your space with elegance and efficiency. Book your free consultation today and bring your dream home to life with Hyderabad’s most reliable interior design experts.
Legal Name
:
CustomFurnish
Headquarters
:
Hyderabad, Telangana, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2013
No. of Employees
:
41 to 60
Core Team
:
1.
Madhukar Gangadi
Founder and CEO
2014
Company Incorporation
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
