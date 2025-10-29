Brands
India's best professional resume writing service with 100+ expert CV writers offering ATS-optimized resumes, cover letters, and LinkedIn profile writing services in Bangalore with 98% interview success rate.
CV Designer is India's premier professional resume writing service based in Bangalore, offering expert CV writing, ATS-optimized resumes, and comprehensive career documentation services since 2012. With 100+ certified professional resume writers and 50000+ resumes delivered, we specialize in creating interview-winning resumes, executive CV writing, cover letter writing services, and LinkedIn profile makeover for professionals across all industries. Our ATS resume optimization ensures 98% compatibility with applicant tracking systems used by Fortune 500 companies, while our personal branding expertise helps build powerful professional profiles that attract recruiters. Services include text resume writing, visual CV design, biodata preparation, statement of purpose writing, and social media branding across LinkedIn, Naukri, and other job portals. We provide unlimited revisions, 6-month extended support, interview coaching, and career consultation services for freshers, mid-level professionals, senior executives, and C-suite leaders. Trusted by clients in Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, and internationally, CV Designer delivers premium quality resume preparation services with 97% interview success rate and 4.9/5 Google rating.
2016
Company Incorporation
Company formation
Started Generating Revenue
First order received
2021
Awards
Top Resume Writer Award
B2B
Premium B2B resume writing partner for executive search firms, corporate HR departments, outplacement agencies, and leadership consulting firms requiring high-volume, C-suite level career documentation services with dedicated account management.
Client Segment
:
Aerospace & Defense,
Analytics & BI,
Enterprise Tech,
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare,
Robotics,
SaaS,
Services
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Premium resume writing service for senior executives, C-suite professionals, high-earning managers, and ambitious career changers seeking comprehensive career documentation, interview coaching, and strategic positioning for six-figure roles and leadership positions.
User Age
:
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
