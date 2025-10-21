Brands
Started Dare Network with one simple belief, that brands deserve more than just task-based execution. They need a partner who thinks like a founder, takes ownership, and is truly invested in their growth.
Dare Network is a growth marketing agency that focuses on generating revenue for businesses. They differentiate themselves from other agencies by taking ownership of the results and operating with a focus on delivering tangible outcomes rather than simply executing tasks. Services offered Performance Marketing: Developing ROI-focused ad campaigns across various platforms, including Meta and Google, to drive conversions and scale revenue. Web Development: Building fast, scalable, and conversion-optimized websites tailored to specific brand goals, using platforms like Shopify, WordPress, or custom builds. Search Engine Optimization (SEO): Improving organic visibility through technical optimization, on-page enhancements, keyword strategies, content creation, and high-quality link building.
Legal Name
:
Dare Network
Headquarters
:
Bengaluru, Karnataka, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2024
No. of Employees
:
21 to 40
Core Team
:
2025
Company Incorporation
Dare Network was born. Started in 1 Bhk apartment in Bangalore
Founding Team Hired
Dare Network was born. Started with a 7-member team and 10 clients — domestic and international.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
