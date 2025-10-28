Brands
DCG Defence Academy is one of the most trusted names in defence exam preparation, guiding aspirants to achieve their dream of joining the Indian Armed Forces. Recognized as the best NDA coaching in Kolkata, DCG offers specialized programs for NDA, CDS, AFCAT, and SSB Interview preparation. With experienced faculty, structured study material, and regular mock tests based on the latest exam pattern, the academy ensures complete academic and physical training. For young aspirants, DCG also provides NDA Coaching with Schooling after 10th in Kolkata, allowing students to pursue their Class 11 & 12 education along with NDA training under one roof. The institute’s disciplined environment, hostel facilities, and focus on personality development make it the top choice among NDA Coaching Institutes in Kolkata. With a strong track record of selections, DCG continues to shape future defence officers with excellence and dedication.
Legal Name
:
DCG Defence Academy
Headquarters
:
Delhi, Delhi, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
1999
No. of Employees
:
<10
Core Team
:
1999
Company Incorporation
B2B
Client Segment
:
Real Estate,
Services
Target Companies
:
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
User Age
:
Less than 18
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income
Location
:
