Social Startup empowering Deaf, Hard-of-Hearing & Speech Impaired communities with our Let'sTalkSign solutions
DeepVisionTech.AI is a social startup empowering the Deaf, Hard-of-Hearing & Speech Impaired communities to 'live independently' through Let’sTalkSign solution — an AI-powered automatic Sign Language interpreter that enables real-time Communication and Accessibility across Education, Digital Content, Workplaces, Public Services, and Customer Support. Our vision is to make the world fully accessible and inclusive through innovative assistive technologies.
2020
Company Incorporation
Incorporated as Private Limited company in Bengaluru, Karnataka
Founding Team Hired
Arul Praveen T, who joined as in intern in 2019, joined as Co-Founder
2022
Awards
Karnataka ELEVATE 2.0 Grant
2025
Accelerator / Incubator Program
Google App Accelerator India Program 2025
Raised Funding
Received SEED Funding from Pontaq (on behalf of STPI NextGen Technology Funds) for winning Chunauti 2.0 Startups Challenge
B2B
We empower Organizations to make their services and workplaces accessible for the Deaf, Hard-of-Hearing & Speech impaired communities through innovative AI-powered Let'sTalkSign solutions
Client Segment
:
Communication,
Education
Target Companies
:
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
We empower Deaf, Hard-of-Hearing & Speech Impaired individuals to 'live independently' using our Let'sTalkSign solutions to enable them to Communicate, get Education, understand Digital Content, make their Workplace accessible & inclusive, access Government Services and Customer Support - all in Sign Language.
User Age
:
Less than 18,
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
