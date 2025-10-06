Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Desire Makeover Salon - Best beauty parlour in Jabalpur! 💄 Expert bridal makeup, facials & hair services. Located at Gulaua Chowk, Garha. Serving Civil Lines, Vijay Nagar, Gorakhpur & all Jabalpur. #BestSalonInJabalpur
Desire Makeover Salon - Jabalpur's most trusted beauty & bridal studio since 2010! Located conveniently at Gulaua Chowk, BT Rd, Garha (near Garha Talab). We're proud to be recognized as the best salon in Jabalpur for bridal makeup, hair styling, skin treatments and complete beauty services. Our expert makeup artists specialize in creating flawless bridal looks for weddings in Jabalpur and nearby areas including Civil Lines, Vijay Nagar, Sadar, Napier Town, Gorakhpur, Wright Town, Damoh Naka, Adhartal, Kachnar City, and Gwarighat. Services: 💄 Award-winning bridal makeup ✨ Engagement & party makeup 🧖♀️ Gold/Diamond facials ✂️ Hair cuts & coloring 💅 Luxury nail spa Why choose us? ✅ 12+ years experience ✅ Premium makeup brands ✅ Customized bridal packages ✅ Hygiene certified ✅ Affordable prices Visit us today at Gulaua Chowk or call 1234567890. Open daily 9:30AM-8PM. #BestBeautyParlourInJabalpur #BridalMakeupPriceInJabalpur
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions